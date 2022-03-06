Daffodil Day is back in Cashel for next Wednesday, March 9

The launch of Daffodil Day 2022 for Cashel and the surrounding areas takes place on next Wednesday, March 9.



The Irish Cancer Society raises vital funds to support cancer patients and their families. Daffodil Day is a very important source of funding.



Volunteers will gather in Foley’s bar to discuss their plans for this year’s Daffodil Day, which takes place on Friday, March 25.



We will be around the area and in town on Daffodil Day collecting and selling merchandise. Our local schools will be holding non uniform days with children wearing yellow or colours of their choice. It will be possible to donate online via the Cashel Daffodil Day ‘Just Giving’ page.



Daffodil Day depends on volunteers to run it. We need lots of help. If you could give a few hours as a volunteer to help us organise and run Daffodil Day please contact Lucy at 0876490586. Daffodil Day helps the Irish Cancer Society make a real, practical difference to thousands of cancer patients and their families, spurring on research and progress.



Keeping vital services available and supporting people along the way. We look forward to your help and support as we get Daffodil Day 2022 up and running.