Cashel's St John the Baptist Boys School supports White Day of Peace

Third Class Ukrainian students at St John the Baptist BNS. Lukas Santos, Nikita Yaschuk, Aleks Siryk, Mark Sayachev, Alexander Trinka
Countless lives in Ukraine are being torn apart by violence and insecurity.
Displacement, trauma, and separation from loved ones will have devastating consequences on the people of Ukraine.
Red Cross teams are on the ground now in Ukraine and will continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, and help families with life-saving food and hygiene items.
Pupils and staff at St John the Baptist BNS wore white on Friday for peace and to help raise funds for the Ukrainian people. Thanks to everyone for their support.
File Photo: Peake Villa's Pippy Carroll celebrated his international call up with a goal against Freebooters in the FAI Junior Cup at the Tower Field on Sunday last.
South Eastern Mountain Rescue team members and the Coastguard helicopter rescuing the injured paraglider in the Knockmealdown mountains . Picture courtesy of South Eastern Mountain Rescue team
