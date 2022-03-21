Cashel Library to celebrate its 20th anniversary

Cashel Library is located off Friar Street
Cashel library will mark its 20th anniversary on Tuesday April 5 with fun-filled birthday celebrations, and everyone is invited!
It is 20 years since the library moved from The Green to it's current location at Friar Street. In that time the library has been central to the community, as a place for groups to gather, connect and to be filled with ideas, information, stories, history, entertainment and culture.
Birthday festivities will commence with a coffee morning at 11am with entertainment provided by children from local schools. Please feel free to pop in for a cuppa and a slice of birthday cake!
Later that evening we are very excited to host a special performance by award winning Irish Tenor, Patrick Hyland. The evening will commence at 7pm with a cheese and wine reception first.
Please book your seat for what promises to be a fabulous night by ringing us at the library on 062 63825.
Clonmel artist John Keating (centre) with art critics and curators Professor Giancarlo Bonomo (left) and Dott Raffaella Ferrari at the exhibition launch in Florence
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.