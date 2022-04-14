Any interest? Cashel Library invites all poets to video record yourself reading a poem

Deadline for submissions is April 22 next
Cashel Library invites all poets to video record yourself reading a poem (your own or another's) for our
Social Media Blitz Poetry Collage on April 28 next.
The theme is, 'Written in the Stars'.
Send videos by WhatsApp to 085 1169650
NB before Friday April 22.
Attending the book launch of 50 Best Irish Walks - Easy to Moderate in Upperchurch were: Phil Brennan, Waterford Camino Tours, Jim Finn, Tipp FM, who was MC for the evening, and John G O'Dwyer, author
