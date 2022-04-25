Friends of Europe to hold a market in Cashel

We hope to see you there to support some local crafts and of course, our local shops!
Friends of Europe are holding a market this Saturday, April 30, in association with Cashel Arts Festival.
The market will take place on the plaza in Cashel from 1-5pm.
The market will take place on the plaza in Cashel from 1-5pm.
