Proposal to provide alternative traffic layout near Cashel Community School

Cashel Community School
Cashel-based Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has continued to press for an alternative traffic layout near Cashel Community School.
Teachta Browne said: “The traffic layout on the Dualla Road near the Cashel Community School is something that I and many others have been concerned about for a considerable amount of time. A recent incident in the area has only added to my concerns.
“For some time now I have been engaging with Tipperary County Council to implement measures to address the problems with the current road layout.
“The danger that is posed to people young and old is something that can no longer be tolerated.
“It is time for the local authority to act and find a solution to the hazards posed in the area before anybody else is put in danger due to the current system.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.