Integrity launches Ireland HQ in Cashel

Integrity is a leading provider of organisational change in the Life Sciences sector
Cashel is to become the Irish and EU headquarters of Integrity, a company providing Quality and Compliance consultancy services to the life sciences industries.
O’Brien’s Farmhouse near the foot of the Rock of Cashel is the new HQ of this British firm expanding into Ireland, offering a range of support services to businesses, from managing computerised system validation or data integrity program, right through to skills development, auditing and quality system development.
The firm chose Cashel for its attractive location, situated in the heart of Ireland, with ready access to all major cities and a huge pool of talent.
Company CEO Chris Reid said he started Integrity in the UK in 1998. It offers IT services to companies in transformation. Ireland "has a huge pharmaceutical base and great talent available" while Brexit means that Ireland offers the perfect location for a British company hoping to serve the EU market.
