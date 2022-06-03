Tipperary County Council secures funding for construction of new Fire Station in Cashel

The development of a new high quality 3-Bay Fire Station in Cashel on the Wallers Lot site is about to get underway following confirmation by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage that funding of over €3.1m has been approved for the project.

Final discussions with the preferred tenderer are underway to agree a start date for the project, and it is expected at this stage that the development will be complete in approximately 12 months.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr. Marie Murphy said “The development of the new station in Cashel marks a very significant investment in our fire services in Tipperary. The location of the new station is particularly well suited to allow for our service in Cashel to continue to deliver the outstanding service that it gives to the people of Cashel and it’s hinterland”.

Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath, said “we look forward to working the contractor and with our design team, led by EML Architects, to bring this very exciting project to fruition. Our brigade in Cashel provide an exemplary service on a daily basis and the development of the new station will support them in the continual drive for excellence.”