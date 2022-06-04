Cashel Tidy Towns is going for Gold

Pictured are the four Slovakians currently volunteering with Cashel Tidy Towns
Cashel Tidy Town’s entry for this year is in and we await the visit of the National Tidy Town adjudicator.
“We hope that enough work has been done to maintain the bronze medal with fingers crossed prehaps enough to obtain the silver medal,” said a spokesperson.
The group continues to meet, Monday to Friday at 9.30am at Ladywell Street. New members are always welcome to come along and join in.
On Thursday, June 2, they had the pleasure of welcoming four students from Slovakia to Cashel who will be joining Cashel Tidy Town during their stay and will be helping with many projects that still have to be done. The students will also be learning Irish Culture during their stay in Cashel including trying a Guinness .
