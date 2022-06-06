The Trinitones choir to sing for Ukraine in Cashel

Prepare for a sumptuous summer of song on June 25 as the Trinitones return to Cashel to sing for Ukraine in St Johns Cathedral John St.

Cashel will reverberate with the sounds of Irelands favourite A Capella group from Trinity College Dublin. The group have sang in many countries around the world and all over Ireland. They have graced Aras An Uachtarain on two occasions to sing for Michael D Higgins.

All the money raised on the night will go to the newly refurbished convent in Fethard which is providing a safe haven to Ukrainians fleeing the savagery of the Russian invasion of their country.

Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Fethard district and daycare centre, who had been in negotiations to purchase the recently vacated Presentation Sisters Convent, took the decision to turn the building in to a refuge for women and children fleeing the war.

The entire community got involved, from the most basic needs of food, comfortable beds and clothes to the bigger needs of catering and bathroom facilities. Local businesses freed up their staff to make the building habitable.

Cooolmore stud were very generous in supplying staff and expertise .The building was a hive of activity and in a very short time 18 rooms were ready for occupation and the first guests arrived on the 30th of March. Fundraising is ongoing for a huge electrical upgrade and a new kitchen.

Join us on the 25th of June at 8pm for an uplifting evening of song for a very good cause. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are €20. Tickets are available from Martin on 0872522548 and Maura on 0879575256.

A huge thank you to everyone so far for their generosity and to the Trinitones for giving up their time and talent