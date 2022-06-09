Cashel Flower Club will hold its next meeting on June 13 in the Spafield Resource Center

Rock of Cashel
Cashel Library
Cashel library is delighted to welcome local artist Jane Doyle with her exhibition, From My View.
This is Jane’s first art exhibition with us here in Cashel Library. Jane’s artwork can be viewed in the library for the month of June. See more of Jane’s work @Artwork by Jane on facebook!
Cashel Flower Club
Cashel Flower Club will hold its next meeting on Monday, June 13, at 7.30pm in Spafield Resource Center. Meeting will be followed by a talk on Container Gardening.
Suaimhneas sna Coillte at Glengarra Mountain Lodge, hosted by Mountain Lodge Restoration Committee anchored by Burncourt Community Council is back on Sunday, August 21.
JK Brackens' Martin Delaney tries to break away from Conal Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials, during the FBD Insurance county football league division one final in Boherlahan. Picture: Michael Boland
It is with great sadness that we heard during the past week of the passing of Margaret Kirby (above) of Kyle Bohertrime and Newtown, Connecticut, USA.
