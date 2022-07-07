Come along and enjoy the July exhibition in Cashel Library by Andreea Gherasim

Andreea Gherasim
Andreea Gherasim is a 22-year-old Romanian artist living in Ireland. She will exhibit her wonderful work in Cashel library for the month of July.
All are welcome to her exhibition launch next Saturday, July 9 from 2pm.
Andreea employs an expressionistic style that depicts the transcendence of human emotions. Her drawings and paintings are inspired by her interpretations of the world, by nature and human expressions that depict untold stories.
She believes art speaks when words fail and that’s how it connects us. “Growing up, I never saw myself as an artist but I have always been a dreamer and a romantic. Art became an escape for me at one point in my life when I was very stressed and I found so much freedom in it.
"It has taught me to look at the world more carefully, to see beauty in the ordinary. In a way, art stops time and begs us to appreciate the intricate details of even the most mundane things.
“Drawing and painting have allowed me to capture timeless moments and feelings that may go unexpressed,” added Andreea.
