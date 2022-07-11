Search

11 Jul 2022

Cashel Tidy Town is busy planting and seeding this Summer

Anyone interested can join us on Monday to Friday, Ladywell Street at 9.30am

Cashel Tidy Town is busy planting and seeding this Summer

Volunteers with Cashel Tidy Towns group are busy this Summer beautifying the heritage town

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Jul 2022 6:58 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cashel Tidy Town continue to qet as many jobs as possible done while the weather is so good.


The week has seen St John the Baptist Churchyard and St Marks Cemetery grass cut and seats painted ready for the Cemetery masses.


We also cut grass on the Golden Road. Other works included putting up hanging baskets and two new four tier planters the Circular Road, Dublin Road and the Windmill shrub beds were all weeded with the Dublin Road flower bed being replanted.


Another job was to reseed a wild flower meadow on the Clonmel Road. We ask that the many people who are walking through it to please stop as it is destroying nest growth.


The carpark at Clonmel Road remains a litter blackspot and CCTV is hopefully going to sort the problem out.


We did find a carrier road tax disc and an acceptance letter for Carlow College which have been handed to the Council.


We can still do with your help. Anyone interested can join us on Monday to Friday, Ladywell Street at 9.30am

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media