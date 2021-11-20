Christmas is coming to Nenagh Arts Centre

As we head towards the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ Nenagh Arts Centre is excited to share with you what we have in store for the Christmas season to put you in the festive mood. To help you get your house looking seasonal we have an amazing Christmas Wreath Workshop with Liza of Moss and Mushroom. (see details below). We have the return of the Nenagh Arts Centre Panto and this year we'll be joining Little Red Riding Hood for her Christmas Adventure. There's a fabulous Christmas Family Penguin Workshop to keep those little hands busy and we also have our Nenagh Arts Centre Christmas Fair.



Christmas Wreath Workshop

Take a morning off before the Christmas rush to make your very own Christmas Wreath with Liza of Moss and Mushroom. Chat and chill while learning a new skill where no experience is necessary, then take home your creation and hang proudly on your door. All materials are supplied with workshop numbers kept to no more than 12 socially distant individuals.Tuesday November 30, 10am – 1pm – Tickets: €55. Readers can book online through nenagharts.com. Please do not attend if you are exhibiting any symptoms of Covid-19.

Wearing of face masks is mandatory. There is a one way system in operation within the building.

Nenagh Arts Centre Christmas Fair

We are excited to now be accepting applications for stalls at our Christmas Fair on December 5, 2021. If you are interested in being part of our fair please fill in the enquiry form at nenagharts.com and a member of the team will be in touch with you shortly. Details: open to the public from 11am – 5pm. Get in from 9am, closed at 6pm Sunday, December 5. €25 for a trestle table. Phone: 067 34400or email: director@nenagharts.com