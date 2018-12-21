NEWS
Tipperary man appointed professor at Rome's Università Telematica Internazionale
Tipperary's Marc Cashin appointed professor at Rome's Università Telematica Internazionale
Tipperary’s Dr. Marc Cashin has recently been appointed Professor of Knowledge Management and Work-Based Learning in the Faculty of Economics with Università Telematica Internazionale in Rome.
Professor Cashin is a native of Clonmel, son of Patrick Cashin and the late Alice Cashin of College Avenue.
He has had a long and extensive career in the private sector, having worked in a number of high-profile, blue chip multi-national organisations for over 25 years.
He has been a lecturer in Business and Management Studies in Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) for the past 15 years, where he founded and directed AIT’s Entrepreneurship Academy – InnovAIT - in 2012.
This academy delivers entrepreneurship education, supporting student and graduate entrepreneurs.
Marc is a past pupil of Clonmel High School and the Central Technical Institute.
He studied Cost and Management Accountancy at Waterford Regional Technical College and went on to a degree in Information Technology Management at Dublin City University’s Oscail, one of Ireland’s the first remotely-delivered third level programmes.
Following this he completed his Executive MBA at Oxford-Brookes University in 2003 and his doctorate at Middlesex University in 2009.
Marc has also held directorships with the Irish Centre for Work-Based Learning and CAPS Middlesex (Centre for Advance Professional Services in partnership with Middlesex University), providing advanced management development programmes to leading multi-national organisations.
Professor Cashin is currently a director with 5ive Global Education, a consortium of business and academic professionals which provides blended and online advanced professional development programmes, including MBA and DBA programmes, to senior managers and industry leaders.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on