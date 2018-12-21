Tipperary man appointed professor at Rome's Università Telematica Internazionale

Tipperary’s Dr. Marc Cashin has recently been appointed Professor of Knowledge Management and Work-Based Learning in the Faculty of Economics with Università Telematica Internazionale in Rome.

Professor Cashin is a native of Clonmel, son of Patrick Cashin and the late Alice Cashin of College Avenue.

He has had a long and extensive career in the private sector, having worked in a number of high-profile, blue chip multi-national organisations for over 25 years.

He has been a lecturer in Business and Management Studies in Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) for the past 15 years, where he founded and directed AIT’s Entrepreneurship Academy – InnovAIT - in 2012.

This academy delivers entrepreneurship education, supporting student and graduate entrepreneurs.

Marc is a past pupil of Clonmel High School and the Central Technical Institute.

He studied Cost and Management Accountancy at Waterford Regional Technical College and went on to a degree in Information Technology Management at Dublin City University’s Oscail, one of Ireland’s the first remotely-delivered third level programmes.

Following this he completed his Executive MBA at Oxford-Brookes University in 2003 and his doctorate at Middlesex University in 2009.

Marc has also held directorships with the Irish Centre for Work-Based Learning and CAPS Middlesex (Centre for Advance Professional Services in partnership with Middlesex University), providing advanced management development programmes to leading multi-national organisations.

Professor Cashin is currently a director with 5ive Global Education, a consortium of business and academic professionals which provides blended and online advanced professional development programmes, including MBA and DBA programmes, to senior managers and industry leaders.