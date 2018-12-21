Fun and joy at Tipperary Christmas carnival

The Christmas Kids Street Carnival in Clonmel’s town centre was a great success.

Over 600 children enjoyed the Christmas panto under the arches of the Main Guard while eating their free candy floss and popcorn.

Another great attraction was the mini Polar Express train based at Abbey Street, alongside the bouncy castle.

Both attractions were in constant use all afternoon, providing great fun.

The carnival was a new venture for the Clonmel Busking Festival Committee, who organised the successful event in conjunction with Tipperary County Council.

Committee chairman Pat English said it’s hoped to repeat and build on the event next year, God willing, and all the volunteers, supporters and sponsors are wished a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Read more: Tipperary girl (9) donating her hair and raising money for kids with life-threatening conditions