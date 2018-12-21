Barnardos Clonmel celebrates family support project 10th anniversary

Barnardos Children’s Charity celebrated the 10th anniversary of their family support project in Clonmel, County Tipperary, this month.

The charity provides a number of services, which include individual work with children and families, Partnership with Parents (a home based parenting programme), bereavement work, and group parenting programmes. Barnardos also delivers Friendship Group and Roots Of Empathy in local schools, more information on their services can be found at www.barnardos.ie.

Over the last 10 years the needs of children and families have varied, however some of the reasons people needed help from the project have been:

* Help with parenting

* Emotional difficulties for children

* Parental separation and the impact on children

* Domestic violence and the impact on Mothers and children

* Poor Mental Health – children and parents

* Bereavement and loss

* Poor or non-school attendance

* Poor friendship skills and/or social isolation

* Parental drug or alcohol misuse and impact on children

* Adolescent alcohol or drug misuse

Speaking at the event, Barnardos Clonmel project leader Carol McDonnell said:

“Our Family Support Project has provided a safe space for children over the last 10 years to work through their difficulties. The level of work and dedication from the team has ensured that this has been possible and it has been a fantastic partnership with families, Tusla, other agencies in South Tipperary and schools. Barnardos needs the support of the public as we cannot do this work without their donations along with the statutory funding we receive from Tusla. The dedication from staff and donors means these children are now looking towards a much brighter future and it is a fantastic achievement to have been a part of this journey. I look forward to another 10 successful years.”

Tusla chief operations officer Jim Gibson said:

“Tusla - Child and Family Agency is delighted to join Barnardos today in celebration of a milestone anniversary of their Family Support Project in Clonmel Co.Tipperary. We support the team who have worked to improve the lives of children and families in the area”.

Also at the recent 10th anniversary celebration, Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said:

“What the Clonmel Family Support Project has achieved over the last 10 years has made a huge impact on the lives of children in Tipperary. By providing practical and emotional support to families, they have improved the lives of children and families who needed help - and that is what Barnardos is here for- long may it continue. Unfortunately, the issues facing some of the most vulnerable within our society, such as domestic abuse and addiction, will not disappear overnight. Providing a safe, understanding and non-judgemental space for those who need it most will ultimately ensure the cycle is broken.”

The Barnardos Family Support Project in Clonmel provides a supportive and non-judgemental space for parents and children going through a range of difficult experiences and work with them so that children can reach their full potential.

To learn more about the services or to donate to ensure this will continue please visit www.barnardos.ie today.