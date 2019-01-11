Pedestrian crossing ‘not ideal’ on County Tipperary cemetery road

A pedestrian crossing on the Waterford Road in Clonmel, near St. Patrick’s Cemetery, wouldn’t be ideal and wasn’t to be recommended.

That was the response of District Engineer Eamon Lonergan to a request made by Cllr. Michael Murphy for such a crossing.

Speaking at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council, Cllr. Murphy said that many elderly people visiting the western part of the cemetery were using the car park adjacent to Mulcahy Park.

However, crossing the road was a particularly dangerous challenge for many of them, including those with significant mobility issues.

As someone who used this car park when bringing his mother to the cemetery, Cllr. Murphy said the use of the car park adjacent to Mulcahy Park had increased since vehicles were banned from entering the graveyard.

There was a 50 kph speed limit on the road but it wasn’t always observed.

Cllr. Murphy asked if it was still possible to access the disabled parking spaces inside the front gate.

His request for a crossing was supported by District Mayor Richie Molloy and Cllr. Pat English, who stated that many elderly people visited the older graves in this area.

Eamon Lonergan recommended that all motorists - especially those whose mobility was restricted - would use the new purpose-built car park near St. Patrick’s Road, which had better access to the cemetery, with disabled parking bays and slopes for wheelchairs.

He said the distance from Mulcahy Park car park to the south western part of the graveyard was only 30 metres longer than the distance from the new car park. The distances to all other western parts of the cemetery were actually shorter from the new car park than from Mulcahy Park.

The Waterford Road, meanwhile, was always busy.

District Manager Sinead Carr said that pedestrian crossings worked well in the town but traffic travelled more slowly there. There was a difficulty providing crossings where traffic was travelling at speed.

She said they would have a look at the disabled parking bays that were inside the cemetery near the main gate.