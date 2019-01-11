Family-friendly spaces a possibility in County Tipperary

It might be possible to provide family-friendly car parking spaces in Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel, district manager Sinead Carr stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council.

District Mayor Richie Molloy had requested that the council would provide an autism-friendly parking space in that area. He said this would be of great assistance to parents of children with autism using the various facilities in Mick Delahunty Square. These included the swimming pool, library, post office and council offices.

Cllr. Molloy said that two such spaces had recently been provided at the car park at The Showgrounds Shopping Centre in Clonmel, and were a welcome addition.

The Mayor suggested that district engineer Eamon Lonergan would meet with the Autism Support Group and see if it was feasible.

However, district manager Sinead Carr said they needed to be careful, as they might have people with other conditions and ailments also looking for parking spaces.