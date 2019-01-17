Sat nav systems slammed for 'leading drivers astray' in County Tipperary

Sat nav systems are being blamed for directing heavy goods vehicles through residential areas of Clonmel, County Tipperary.

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose has suggested that Clonmel Borough District Council should investigate the available options, including contacting the providers of sat navs, to prevent heavy goods vehicles from travelling over Tivoli Bridge and down Powerstown Road.

Speaking at a recent council meeting, she said that these trucks were “getting caught” as they tried to exit Davis Terrace onto the Waterford Road due to the narrowness of this road. The drivers were depending on residents to move their cars so they could negotiate their exit onto the Waterford Road.

The drivers claimed that sat nav systems were directing them this way. “The ‘No Heavy Vehicles’ sign on Tivoli Bridge is being totally ignored”, she said.

