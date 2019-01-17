'No easy solutions': Tipperary residents not happy with council's refusal to provide a pedestrian crossing

The residents of the Old Bridge in Clonmel, County Tipperary, weren't happy with the council's refusal to provide a pedestrian crossing in the area, Cllr. Pat English told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District Council.

Residents have expressed concerns about the volume and speed of passing traffic.

District Mayor Richie Molloy said an elderly resident had approached him and said you had to live in the area to appreciate the situation. It was very difficult to cross the road, with the volume of traffic, and a lot of trucks passed through the area.

District engineer Eamon Lonergan said there would be a significant impact on the number of parking spaces available for residents if they went ahead with a pedestrian crossing.

He said they would look at the area again, but added "there are no easy solutions there".

