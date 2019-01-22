'Very successful across Europe': Will Clonmel get 100 BigBelly bins on a free trial?

An interest has been expressed in piloting 100 BigBelly bins in Clonmel, but “considerations are needed first” before they are rolled out.

District engineer Eamon Lonergan told councillors at Clonmel Borough District’s January meeting that the BigBelly company wants to do a free pilot in the town. However, the company needs to demonstrate that it's cost-effective for the council.

Mr Lonergan said that there are “hefty” fees involved with using BigBelly bins long-term. Discussions between the council and the company resumed at the start of January, with further talks planned for the end of the month.

The meeting was informed that three park bins would be reduced to one bin with BigBelly, noting the success of the roll out of two BigBelly bins in Cahir. “If we decide to go ahead with the bins, it would be in February or March and we would want to be testing the bins over the summer period.

“There is a cost involved for us but a bigger cost to them,” Mr Lonergan added.

Cllr Michael Murphy said BigBelly bins have been “very successful across Europe”. The Fine Gael councillor added: “We had a presentation from the BigBelly bin company - I prefer to call them the smart BigBelly bin company because they use digital technology in terms of compaction within the bin and measuring volume. There are also revenue opportunities for the local authority in terms of advertising the BigBelly bins.

“It’s a live offer and time is of the essence.”