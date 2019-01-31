Tipperary woman receives major educational award in United States

A Clonmel woman has received a major educational award in the United States.

Ann Marie Fitzgerald (neé Mulcahy) was recognised by the Delaware Art Educators Association (DAEA) as Delaware's Art Supervisor of the Year.

Originally from Prior Park, Clonmel, she is daughter of Breda and the late Ted Mulcahy. A past pupil of Ardfinnan National School and Loreto Secondary School, she went to live in the United States when she was 18.

Ann Marie supervises curriculum and instruction in the Brandywine School District in Wilmington, Delaware. The district is home to 16 schools and 11,000 students, ranging in age from three to 21.

She has worked for Brandywine for more than 20 years, first as a teacher and for the past seven years as a supervisor of curriculum and instruction.

Ann Marie was nominated for this prestigious award by the teachers she works with in the Brandywine School District.

The Delaware Art Educators Association describes the award as a celebration of artistic visionaries in art education in Delaware. According to the organisation, the award winners share the MUSE characteristics - masterful, unique and strong educators.