Blue Health Week a tonic for Tipperary school community

Blue Health Week kick-started the year at Clonmel High School in County Tipperary, with a spirited campaign strengthening the physical, mental and emotional well-being of the school community.

Marie Keating Foundation representative and nurse Eileen O’Riordan spoke to senior students about looking after their physical and emotional health in order to safeguard against illness later in life.

In conjunction with the issues raised during this presentation, Jessica Rowe, a teacher from the school’s science department, presented a workshop on the effects of smoking.

Dental nurse Marion Twomey inspired all first years to look after their teeth, protecting their pearly smiles for years to come.

Operations director with Suir Engineering Paul Cremmins kindly gave his time to speak to the senior students about a range of topics. These included valuable advice on finding their niche in the workplace, the fantastic newly-emerging opportunities for students in the area of apprenticeships, and how this option can open up doors to better meet the needs of the school community.

Walkabout stations were set up by Sheena Hanrahan as part of a healthy eating initiative for all junior students in relation to diet and healthy eating.The I’ll Eat Some Breakfast Then Change The World! breakfast stand detailed healthy breakfast options that take five minutes to make, as well as the benefits of eating a healthy breakfast - increased concentration improved memory and better mental health to list a few.

The Too Much! stand featured figures constructed by the diversity committee to highlight the dangers of excess consumption of foods and drinks that are high in salt, fat and sugar.

The ‘What’s On Your Plate?’ station ensured that all bases were covered for the optimal growth and development of all students at the school. It highlighted what needs to be on your plate each day and the correct portion sizes.

Questionnaires were assigned to all classes and conversations were hugely informative and thought-provoking.

The students all learned the power of a protein-enriched breakfast and the benefits of adequate hydration.

Friday yoga for students and teachers, facilitated by Tash Hennessey, was a welcome wind down from another busy week of studies and extracurricular activities at the High School.