Tipperary's Trudi Lalor voted entertainer of the year

Tipperary's Trudi Lalor voted entertainer of the year

Recognised as one of Ireland's leading vocalists for many years, Tipperary-based Trudi Lalor  won the prestigious  Female Entertainer of the Year  at the  Sunday World Country Music Awards in  Mullingar

Trudi was presented with the award by Sunday World Showbiz Journalist  Eddie Rowley  and also Sunday World columnist, Fr. Brian D'arcy .

In front of an audience of 1,200 enthusiastic country music fans, Trudi was delighted to have been selected for the  award Award 

This year Trudi, who is also a hugely popular radio presenter on Tipp FM, celebrates 25 years in the music business and is the middle of planning some very special concerts to mark this milestone in her career. 