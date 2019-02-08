Tipperary's Trudi Lalor voted entertainer of the year

Recognised as one of Ireland's leading vocalists for many years, Tipperary-based Trudi Lalor won the prestigious Female Entertainer of the Year at the Sunday World Country Music Awards in Mullingar

Trudi was presented with the award by Sunday World Showbiz Journalist Eddie Rowley and also Sunday World columnist, Fr. Brian D'arcy .

In front of an audience of 1,200 enthusiastic country music fans, Trudi was delighted to have been selected for the award Award

This year Trudi, who is also a hugely popular radio presenter on Tipp FM, celebrates 25 years in the music business and is the middle of planning some very special concerts to mark this milestone in her career.