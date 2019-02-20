Tipperary group to mark International Women's Day in style

ICA guilds in South Tipperary will celebrate International Women's Day by hosting a dinner dance at Hotel Minella in Clonmel at 6.30pm on Friday, March 8.

ICA South Tipperary Federation international officer Trish Sibley from Carrick-on-Suir ICA Guild came up with the idea for all ICA Guilds in the south of the county to mark the day with a dinner, music and dance evening.

The traditional dress of some countries will be showcased at the function and international guests are being invited. Gerry Walsh's Band will play at the event.

Tickets cost €35 and are available through local ICA Guild members. For further information contacct Patricia Sibley at (086) 1620570.