Tipperary men charged with assault and public order offences at pub sent forward to circuit court

Two men charged with committing assault and public order offences at a pub at New Birmingham have been returned for trial at Clonmel Circuit Court's sitting next Tuesday, February 26.

Judge Terence Finn sent forward Gerard Corbett of Coalbrook, Thurles, and Wayne Corbett of 7 Churchview, Ballingarry, for trial when they appeared before him at Cashel District Court last Thursday.

He did so following the service of the Book of Evidence in the case against the two men.

Gerard Corbett is charged with possession of a slash hook, assaulting and harming a man , along with the public order offences of drunk and disorderly conduct and threatening behaviour at Houlihan's Bar, New Birmingham, Thurles, on October 29, 2017.

Wayne Corbett is charged with assault causing harm, disorderly conduct and threatening behaviour at the same pub on the same date.