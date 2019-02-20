Clonmel schools in the shake-up for Junk Kouture recycled fashion event at Limerick University Concert Hall

Clonmel schools will take to the catwalk for Southern Regional Final of Junk Kouture, Ireland’s premier recycled fashion event for secondary schools, at the Limerick University Concert Hall on March 8.

The highly anticipated competition is open to all schools nationwide and showcases the most eyecatching designs from recyclable material. Over the last nine years, Junk Kouture has established itself as a fantastic opportunity for teenagers throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland to express their artistic ability.

Among the thousands of entries in this year’s competition, 80 designs from each of the four provinces were lucky enough to be given the chance to represent their schools.

Loreto Secondary School

The Sky is the Limit design from Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel, is one of the selected teams to go through to the southern regional finals. This team was one of two that entered from Loreto Clonmel this year. The other entry from Loreto, titled Ceólista, was by Claire Moylan, Lena Slattery and Ríona O’Sullivan. This was a fantastic creation made from recycled discs and cables.

The Sky is the Limit group includes TY students Sarah Conway (model), Jessica Redfern and Colette Looby. Recycled items incorporated into the design include disused wicker baskets, a discarded exercise ball, curtains to create the bandeau top and sand bags and wooden poles to support the upper half of the costume, multicoloured plastic balls, ribbon and styrofoam.

Sky is the Limit is a creative two-piece outfit that is hand-constructed to resemble a hot air balloon. The overall design displays incredibly vibrant colours and shapes.

According to team member Jessica Redfern, “the name sends a message to aim high, as anything is possible. The inspiration for this piece came from our desire to gently float high above the clouds and see the world beneath us.”

Above - Supernova, designed by Presentation Transition Year students Sophie Crotty (model) and Sophie Pyke

Presentation Secondary School

From 1,400 entries, seven creative outfits will represent the Presentation Secondary School Clonmel students at the Southern Regional Final.

Presentation Secondary School has a very proud record in this competition. The school was the overall national winner in 2011 and last year was the overall winner in the Southern region.

The students had the fantastic experience of appearing on the Ray Darcy Show and a trip to Cannes, France.

Vote

Junk Kouture encourages second level students across the country to create eccentric outfits using only recycled material.

The public has an opportunity to vote for the regional finalists on the Junk Kouture website and app until this Friday (February 22).