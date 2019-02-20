'Change the lives of vulnerable children': Foster carers needed in County Tipperary

Fostering Fortnight runs in Tipperary from March 4-15.

It aims to promote public awareness of fostering, to celebrate the amazing work that foster carers do and to shine a light on how foster care can change the lives of vulnerable children.

Anyone interested in learning more can attend a fostering information event, which takes place in Clonmel on March 5.

The theme this year is Celebrating Foster Care and Fostering Stories, encouraging all involved in foster care to tell their story and in doing so help to raise awareness for foster care in Ireland. “Everyone involved in foster care has a story to tell, and everyone deserves a chance to tell his or her story and share their experiences,” a Fostering First Ireland spokesperson says.

“Fostering makes a real difference in a child’s life, providing children and young people with a loving home and the support and encouragement they need to flourish.”

There is currently a shortage of foster carers across the country and Fostering First Ireland wants to hear from potential foster families who are keen to make a difference and provide a safe environment to young people in 2019.

If you have always had an interest in becoming a foster carer but didn’t know where to get the right information, Fostering First Ireland are running a large number of information events across the country, including the event at Clonmel Community Resource Centre on March 5 from 11am to 1pm.

“At these events you can meet a fostering advisor who will be happy to answer any questions you may have and get all the information you need to start your journey towards making a real difference in the lives of children and young people. There will also be opportunities to speak with a foster carer at most of these events, who can tell you how fostering has changed their lives as well as the lives of the children they care for.”

For more information on becoming a foster carer and for a full list of nationwide events, call 01 4171944 or visit Fostering First Ireland. You can also visit and follow their Facebook page.