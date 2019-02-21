New comedy duo to make their Clonmel debut

A new comedy duo promise a night of fun and laughter in Clonmel, County Tipperary, this Friday (February 22).

It's the first visit of Konor Halpin and Dermott Sullivan, better known as The Craicateers, to the town and there is great expectation about their show.

They are performing their show A Life In The Day Of A Pub at The Coachman at 9pm.

The show is full of comedy sketches, stand up routines and comedy songs. They are playing a diverse range of characters who frequent the pub and utilise it for a variety of activities in the local Ballycummin community where it is set.

The show has been a big hit in Dungarvan, Wateford, Kilkenny and Limerick.

Admission is €10.