Huge jobs boost for Tipperary as plan for nursing homes gets underway 

Investment of €15.5 million in two South Tipperary nursing homes has been widely welcomed.

The 50-bed extension to Melview in Clonmel (bringing the total number of beds to 93) and the 56-bed redevelopment of the former Suirmount home in Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, means the total staff employed in both nursing homes will be 150, 100 of which will be new positions.

Between 80 to 100 jobs are expected to be created during the construction work at both sites.

The redevelopment is being undertaken by Sonas, a company established 17 years ago and which now operates nine nursing homes across the country.

