Fantastic free event at Clonmel Maxi Zoo store a must for Tipperary pet owners

Cat and dog owners in Clonmel, County Tipperary, can avail of a free weigh-in and nutritional assessment for their pet at the Maxi Zoo pet store at Poppyfields Retail Park each Saturday throughout March.

The store’s pet advisors will be on hand to weigh pets and to provide their owners with expert advice on pet nutrition and how best to manage their pet’s weight and diet.

“Nutrition has a vital role to play in ensuring that your pet enjoys a long, happy and healthy life,” said Maxi Zoo brand ambassador Emma Fanning.

“It is about much more than buying a bag of pet food. It is about tailoring your pet’s food to their age, size, level of activity, any intolerance that they may have and the time of year.

“We will weigh your pet and assess whether it is overweight, underweight or lean. We will recommend the right food to benefit not just your pet’s health but also your pocket,” said Emma.

All of Maxi Zoo’s pet advisors are expertly trained in pet nutrition across all brands and are available to answer any questions that pet owners may have about diet through the various stages of their pet’s life.

“Puppies and young dogs, for example, require more protein to help muscle growth. Older dogs need less fat because they are not as active and are unable to work it off. Active dogs need more food than inactive dogs,” explained Emma.

The store’s pet advisors will also help pet parents to read and understand the guidelines on pet food bags so that they can make better informed decisions about what works best for the age and weight of their pet.

The free events will provide customers with all they need to know about the Select Gold range at Maxi Zoo. The range has been developed with veterinarians and nutritionists and is available for all dog types and for cats of all ages. It comes in dry and wet formats and it is a great choice for mixed feeding for your pet.

Customers visiting the store each Saturday in March who buy a 4kg bag of Select Gold dog food will receive three 400g tins of Select Gold dog food for free. Cat owners who buy a 400g bag of Select Gold cat food on the same Saturdays will receive one 85g pouch feed for free from the range.