Top Tipperary showjumper in action in Qatar

Clonmel woman Rosemary Gaffney brought her Dutch horse Bink with her to the Al Shaqab Equestrian Centre in Doha, Qatar, last weekend for showjumping’s Longines Global Champions Tour.

Rosemary worked in England for many years before returning home to set up her own yard. She lectured at the University of Limerick and later took up the post as Equine Course Director in Kildalton College.

In 1998 she was instrumental in setting up the initial one-year course in horse breeding and training with 13 students at Kildalton College. This has since developed into Level 5 and 6 QQI Breeding and Training courses, which are run over two years and cater for more than 80 students.

Rosemary is a qualified British Horse Society Instructor (BHSI), a horse Sport Ireland Level 3 coach and trainer. She is highly competitive and since making the switch to Para Equestrian Ireland has proven to be a highly valued member of the squad and this year is the national champion.