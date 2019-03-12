Mind-blowing digital transformation at Clonmel restaurant McDonald’s

The McDonald’s restaurant on 8-9 Gladstone Street, Clonmel, County Tipperary, which is owned by Cork man Jim Ronayne, has received a major €800,000 digital makeover that has created new jobs for the local area.

The innovations are aimed at improving the customer experience at the restaurant, which reopens to customers on March 19.

To improve the speed and ease of ordering, customers will have the option to use one of the restaurant’s self-order kiosks. These allow customers to browse the menu, review nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving diners more time to consider their food and drink choices. New dedicated dining room hosts will ensure the ordering process is as quick and easy as possible.

Table service will also be introduced to take the hassle out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies. In restaurants where table service has been introduced previously, customer feedback has been positive, with families appreciating not having to leave children unattended while queuing and customers say it has given them more time to chat with friends and family.

Diners can also avail of on-site Samsung Galaxy tablets, which can be used to surf the web, keep up-to-date on the latest news headlines or play games. All of these digital improvements have been designed with changing customer needs in mind.

Franchisee Jim Ronayne, who also owns and operates five other McDonald’s restaurant said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as enjoyable as possible, whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment or giving parents an even easier way to order their food. When ordering at the new kiosks, customers will have the option to make more personalised food choices. For example, swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”