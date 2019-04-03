Tipperary gym to row the length of Mexico for Clonmel woman with MS

Clonmel’s Phoenix Strength and Conditioning is undertaking a mammoth indoor rowing challenge to raise money for one of its members.

Phoenix member and mother of two Sandra (Sanie) Connolly is set to travel to Mexico for stem cell treatment in a bid to halt progressive multiple sclerosis, which has destroyed her life.

A large crew of Phoenix members and friends of Sanie will be joined by friends from Elevate, Fitness Freak and Clonmel Rowing Club as they attempt to row the length of Mexico, a total of 3,200km. Over 200 people will take part. They are hoping to cover this distance in around 24 hours, starting at 5pm on Friday evening.

Everyone taking part in the challenge is collecting sponsorship for their effort, so support for the public will be greatly appreciated.

Donate to Sanie's Trust here!