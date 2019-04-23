Tipperary community to rally together in support of Clonmel brain injury survivors

The Clonmel Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club invites you to join them this May bank holiday weekend for its two day annual fundraising event in aid of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland

On May 4, classic car owners from all over the country will be gathering at Powerstown Park to enjoy a scenic drive from Clonmel to Holycross, where they will stop for an enjoyable visit at Farney Castle before returning to Clonmel for a three course meal overlooking the racecourse from it’s elevated restaurant. All Vintage car owners pre 1990 are welcome to enquire.

On May 5, the club’s annual Vintage and Classic Car Show takes place from within the grounds of Powerstown Park. This show will see hundreds of classic car owners display some of the finest vintage cars in the country. In addition, auto-jumblers and stall holders will be showcasing their goods, all of which assist in the restoration or preservation of classic cars.

This show is primarily to promote and share the enjoyment of vintage and classic car ownership and all it entails, but it’s also a family day out with something for everyone to enjoy. With this in mind, the club has teamed up with providers of entertainment, food and drink. Craft stalls will also be there to provide goods throughout the day and the local archery club will be offering a ‘have a go’ to anyone wishing to try their hand and the sport. The RSA shuttle truck returns and this time they will be bringing the Roll Over Simulator with them. Entrance to this event is just €5 for adults and free for children under 16. Gates open at 12 noon.

During the show, a raffle will be drawn for two cars. The first prize is a Mercedes CLK Convertible, second is a Suzuki Wagon and third is €100 in cash. Tickets will be sold during the show, but they are also available online now to allow advance purchasing and accommodate people who will be unable to attend the show itself. Tickets are just €5 each of three tickets for €10. More information can be found on the website mentioned above.

This entire weekend, including the raffle, is in aid of the Clonmel branch of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland who are the number one provider of personalised community rehabilitation services to over 30 brain injury survivors and their families in the area, helping them to rebuild their lives after hospital. All profits from these two days will go directly to the charity, who are in desperate need of a new wheelchair accessible vehicle to help brain injury survivors travel to the clinic for rehabilitation.

Contact the club chairman Grant Dowling on 087-9024316 or email info@cvvccc.ie for more information.