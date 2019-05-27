Clonmel father and son declared regional winners at Dairygold Milk Quality Awards

Father and son Maurice and David Hally from Cloghardeen, Clonmel, County Tipperary, were declared regional winners of the 2018 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards.

The award presentations were held at the Springfort Hall Hotel in Mallow where the Dairygold milk suppliers took home the Tipperary Regional Award for consistently supplying the best quality milk to Dairygold throughout 2018.

David, who is married to Irene, farms with his parents Maurice and Alice Hally on their family farm. Together they milk 83 cows on a platform of 30ha. In 2018, they supplied a total of 523,316 litres of milk.

The judges made clear that while all three finalists in the region demonstrated exceptional quality, the Hally family farm was an excellent example of what good management and high standards of production can achieve. They praised the Hally’s for its focus on herd health and excellent record keeping, which allows them to make informed culling and breeding decisions.

Tipperary regional finalist’s John and Emma O’Connor

Addressing the award ceremony, Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said: “Our Milk Quality Awards are an excellent opportunity for us to reward the hard work and performance that we see all year across our milk supplier base.

"The quality of our milk is what makes us successful and these awards are just another way of emphasising that message to our customers, suppliers and across our organisation. We want to continue rewarding our suppliers for their excellent milk quality supply while also ensuring the sustainability and longevity of our industry. In January, we introduced a new milk supplier sustainability bonus, designed to deliver healthier herds with more productive cows.”

Tipperary regional finalist’s Thomas and Martha Quirke

The awards were based on 2018 milk quality data for all 2,900 Dairygold milk suppliers across counties Tipperary, Cork, Limerick and Clare. A shortlist was drawn up of three suppliers from each of the six Dairygold regions. These 18 finalists underwent adjudication by independent judges, University College Dublin's Dr Karina Pierce and Teagasc dairy specialist Dan Crowley.

The judges visited all 18 shortlisted farms to review their farm enterprises first-hand. The review took account of milk quality, dairy facilities, herd health and welfare, sustainability and general efficiencies, and farm health and safety. The judges chose six regional winners and the overall winners were announced on the night.