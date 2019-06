New Tipperary mental health group gets underway in Clonmel

A new mental health group has been set up in County Tipperary.

The Involvement Centre at Place4u, Clonmel, is a peer led recovery group where mental health challenges are understood to be part of life and are accepted in a non-judgmental way.

It is a place where people who have experienced mental health challenges and their relatives, carers or support people can meet.

The centre is open every Wednesday from 10.30am-12.30pm.