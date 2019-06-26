Epic concert announced for Tipperary this summer

With summer now upon us and the warm weather festival season due to commence, a special concert will be held in the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel, County Tipperary, in aid of its restoration fund.

Midsummer Serenade! A Night of Big Band Sounds will see a 16 piece band gathered from the four corners of Munster take to the stage alongside some very well known and established singers who have performed with musical societies both locally and countrywide. The night will include songs from all time favourites such as Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller, Ray Charles and Ella Fitzgerald to name but a few.

This one-off concert will take place on July 11 at 8pm. Tickets go on sale this Saturday (June 29) at the White Memorial Theatre from 10am to 1pm. Tickets can also be bought through St. Mary's Choral Society's Facebook page where a direct link to the online booking service will be available.

The White Memorial Restoration Fund was established last year by St. Mary's Choral Society in order to bring the theatre back to its former glory. Located in the heart of Clonmel town, the theatre was purchased by St. Mary’s in 1975 and since then has proven its versatility as host to a range of shows, societies and events over the past 44 years. Plans for the theatre include the installation of new seating, bathroom renovations, and improvements to the backstage areas and dressing rooms.





