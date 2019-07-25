Tipperary woman on star-studded judges line-up for Most Stylish Competition at Tramore Races

Top model and former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh is teaming up with fashion-savvy rugby commentator Brent Pope to judge the most stylish ladies and gentlemen at the upcoming August Festival at Tramore Races in County Waterford.

The celebrity duo have been tasked with one of the toughest jobs of the four-day festival when they will choose the best dressed in attendance to be in with the chance to win over €5,000 in prizes!

The August Festival at Tramore Races will take place from August 15-18. This boutique racing festival offers an action-packed and fun-filled four days both on and off the track with something for everyone including the ever popular Style Evening fashion competition which will take place on Saturday, August 17.

A new format has been introduced which will include stylish men in the competition line up as well as an increased prize fund and the option to register for consideration too. The Most Stylish Man will win a €1,000 voucher for T-R-M in Waterford City, House of Waterford Crystal selection worth €400 and a VIP trip for two to The Tower Hotel. Meanwhile, The Most Stylish Lady will win a €1,000 voucher for Redlane Boutique, House of Waterford Crystal selection worth €400, two nights in a deluxe riverview suite with breakfast on both mornings, afternoon tea on arrival and dinner on one evening in Hobson's restaurant courtesy of The Tower Hotel Waterford.

Speaking at the launch of the fashion competition, Brent Pope commented: “I am delighted to be part of Style Evening at Tramore Races and I think it is really wonderful to see the guys being included in the Most Stylish Competition. We’re a fashionable bunch too you know and I think that’s certainly worth rewarding. Well done to the sponsors and all involved at the racecourse. Naturally, I also look forward to keeping my eyes peeled for the most stylish ladies on the evening. It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it eh!”

Brent Pope



Organisers suggest those interested in taking part in the style stakes should register for the competition in advance online at tramoreraces.ie. In addition to the online entry option, racegoers can register for the fashion competition on the evening. Gates will be open from 3pm. Rest assured the best dressed ladies and gents will be scouted as judges circulate the enclosures to find the most stylish in attendance.

Aoife Walsh also commented: “I am looking for finalists who best represent the competition title Most Stylish. For me, these will stand out from the crowd as elegant, chic and super sophisticated. Attention to detail is key and that is often the slightest winning margin in competitions like this. I’m from Clonmel and have been to Tramore Races years ago, so I know the fashion will be unreal and I’m really looking forward to visiting the festival again. It’s always a great day out with the gang.”

Aoife Walsh

Group ticket deals and hospitality packages are ideal for any fashion loving posse planning to attend Tramore Races on Style Evening as they offer an early booking discount for the entire group. Visit tramoreraces.ie.