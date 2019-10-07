Disruption to water in Tipperary this Tuesday

Step testing works may cause supply disruptions to the Ring Road area of Clonmel, County Tipperary, during the early hours of this Tuesday (October 8).

These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme being carried out by Irish Water to safeguard water supplies and reduce leakage in the area.

Works are scheduled to take place from 1-5am. The water supply should return from 5am. However, it is recommended that you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

We would like to thank customers in the area for their patience and support as we carry out this work.