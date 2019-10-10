LIT Clonmel students team up with TipperaryLive.ie for World Mental Health Day

At TipperaryLive.ie, we are aware of the importance of physical health and the benefits of staying active.

But what about our mental health? How often are we aware of our own mental health and the kind of things we can do to stay fit in our heads?

Today (October 10) marks World Mental Health Day, with events running until Saturday as part of the South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival (STPMHF). Visit STPMHF on Facebook for more information.

To coincide with the ongoing events happening around the locality, TipperaryLive.ie and our free newspaper South Tipp Today have teamed up with first year students at Limerick Institute of Technology in Clonmel who were challenged to answer the all important question - what helps you to have positive mental health?

Read some of the contributions by the students, who are studying Digital Animation Production, Game Art Design, and Media and Design, on TipperaryLive.ie and also in today's free paper.

