Tipperary’s Unitec IT Solutions 'very excited' about the future

Tipperary’s Unitec IT Solutions is celebrating its 10th year in business.

The Clonmel company started with the vision to provide next level, industry leading and innovative information and communication technologies that meet the needs of an ever-evolving Irish market.

“We are extremely proud to have reached this milestone alongside our valued client base, without whom our existence would not be possible,” a spokesperson says.

“Over the years we have seen organic growth, starting only with a humble small four-person team back in 2009. We are now employing 32 members of staff across two regions, with our shared vision ever more prominent within our organisation and more importantly within our people. Driven by our objective of continuously delivering and striving to exceed the value our clients expect from a trusted partner.

Aiden Ryan (technical director), Ian Power (managing director), Miguel Marques (sales and marketing director) and Luis Marques (centralised services director)

“Our efforts to date have been and will continue to be customer-centric achieved through our ongoing investment in our people. Such investments include our human resource growth and development programmes as well as industry certified technical training initiatives at an operational level alongside our business growth strategies. All of these would not be possible without the ongoing collaborative commitment, support and trust from our clients. We would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your support. We are very excited about what the future holds in the years to come and hope to continue delivering consistent value,” the spokesperson adds.