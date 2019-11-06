'Lies are rife': Tipperary solider lands top fitness award

An Clonmel, County Tipperary, online personal trainer and nutritionist is celebrating after landing another top award.

Peter O’Halloran of PPT Fitness and Nutrition won the Best Fitness Influencer Award the recent Irish Beauty Blog Awards.

Peter says that he never set out to become a fitness influencer. “I still don’t see myself as one,” he admits.

He says social media has helped him massively. “The amount of people you can reach online is crazy. I get messages from people all over the globe, which shows the power of social media.”

Peter advises aspiring fitness and nutrition influencers to become educated in the field before putting content online. “It’s a great way of promoting yourself, but you need to be able to walk the walk. Become qualified, because there’s nothing worse than someone giving advice who has no credentials to back it up. People want to hear the truth on what will benefit them. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, your credibility will take a nosedive. Gain experience in the industry. Education is key,” he says.

Peter says the public appreciate honesty and influencers who are authentic. “Instagram is a crazy platform. People trying to portray their best life, as they say. When it comes to fitness and nutrition, it’s even worse. Lies and misinformation are rife,” he says.

“I focus on showing the truth, the real me and not sugar coating the truth either. People prefer someone being real with them, someone who is one of them and someone they can connect with,” Peter, who is a non-commissioned officer in the Defence Forces at Stephen's Barracks, adds.