Gardaí arrest four men following Tipperary pursuit

Gardaí have arrested four men and seized approximately €1,100 of suspected cannabis herb following a managed pursuit in Clonmel, County Tipperary.

Shortly after midnight on November 24, gardaí from the Clonmel district were carrying out an Operation Surround checkpoint on Davis Road when they attempted to stop a car. The car drove off in the direction of Clonmel and was pursued by gardaí, who activated blue lights and sirens.

The car was pursued for a short time until it drove into a cul de sac in the Rathkeevan area.

Gardaí then arrested the four men, who were in their late teens and early 20s, and following a search of the car seized approximately €1,100 of suspected cannabis herb, which will now be sent for analysis.

All four men were brought to Clonmel Garda Station and were later released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.