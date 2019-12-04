Want to join Tipperary man travelling the world with Jameson Irish Whiskey?

Irish Distillers, the makers of some of the world’s most enjoyed whiskeys and Ireland’s leading supplier of spirits and wines, is looking for Tipperary graduates with "serious character" to join the 2020/21 Jameson International Graduate Programme.

Now in its 28th year, the Jameson International Graduate Programme provides graduates with the opportunity to work with a world-renowned Irish brand in one of over 50 countries across the world. With a global support network, the programme empowers graduates to develop the necessary skills required to progress their career, while contributing to the global Irish whiskey success story.

Jameson is looking for applicants from Tipperary to follow in the footsteps of Will Moylan from Clonmel, who is working as a Jameson brand ambassador in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Jameson is the number one Irish whiskey in the world, with sales of 7.7 million cases last year and double or triple-digit growth in more than 70 markets across the world. It is fast becoming a truly global brand, with strong sales in emerging markets like Nigeria, India, Mexico and Brazil. The growth of the Jameson International Graduate Programme mirrors that of Jameson, therefore it is looking to recruit brand ambassadors for emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

“This is an amazing programme. I studied Commerce International with Chinese Studies in University College Cork and knew I wanted to work for a global organisation when I graduated," says Clonmel's Will.

"I had heard that the opportunities were fantastic as part of the Jameson International Graduate Programme, so I was encouraged to apply. The programme is looking for creative and innovative self-starters and is open to all degree types. Through Jameson’s multi-award-winning training and development programme, graduates are provided with the tools and knowledge to establish the brand in a seed market or accelerate brand growth in an established one. The application process includes a brief written application and the submission of a supporting two-minute video application. I would encourage anyone thinking about applying, to do so."

This is Will's second placement, after spending last year based in Shanghai, China. "One of the highlights of my time as a brand ambassador has been the month of March. March is the busiest time for most Jameson brand ambassadors and you’re on the go for a lot of it. For me it was an incredible experience seeing a different culture on the other side of the world, getting into the spirit of St Patrick’s Day," he says.

"I am already looking forward to March in Malaysia next year. To represent an iconic brand like Jameson is a great opportunity, and it is not one that many get to experience. As I get closer to the final year of the programme, it is incredibly reassuring to see the post-programme opportunities for Jameson brand ambassadors, as many have gone on to have long and successful careers within Irish Distillers and the wider Pernod Ricard family.”

Graduates are based across all five continents, and in the past three years the programme has grown significantly in Africa, Asia and Latin America with brand ambassadors now based in countries such as Cameroon, Peru, Mexico and Malaysia. To date, almost 400 graduates have completed the Jameson International Graduate Programme since it was established in 1991. Alumni have progressed to global internal roles at Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard and externally across various sectors.

Applications for the 2020/21 Jameson International Graduate Programme are now open and will close on January 15, 2020, at 1pm. Applicants should visit jamesongraduateprogramme.com for more information.