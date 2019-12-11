Tipperary bakery's 'delicious' Christmas cake wins Great Taste award

Hickey’s Bakery in Clonmel, County Tipperary, is among the Great Taste Awards winners for 2019.

Out of 12,772 products sent in from over 100 different countries, Hickey’s Bakery was awarded a 2-star Great Taste Award, which means judges dubbed it above and beyond delicious for its Christmas cake.

“A big handsome cake, looks direct from the farmhouse table," the judges said.

"Fabulous aroma, packed with fruit, moist with a hint of whiskey. Fruity, not too sweet. Excellent texture, extremely moreish. Judges could happily work their way through this cake. Would last well if only we could leave it alone. Delicious, bravo,” the judges continued.

“There is a delicious fruity richness to the cake. A good balance of spice, and the peel is very good. Such good ingredients baked well and we give the stars for flavour alone, which we love.”

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers. As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting by hundreds of judges.

Nuala Hickey is thrilled that her Christmas cake won the award, as it is her mother's recipe. “No doubt she would be chuffed,” she added.