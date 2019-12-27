15 former lady captains attend Clonmel Golf Club Christmas Party

MEN'S GOLF

Club Singles

A club singles ran from Saturday 14th December to Sunday 22nd December. The winner was Simon Kane (9) with 32pts. Following on from him was Brendan Hickey (14) with 31 pts and Richard Brannigan (15) 3rd with 28pts (B6). In fourth place was Ger Hally (18) with 28pts and the gross was won by Jack Alton (3) with 25pts.

A fresh club singles began on St Stephen’s day and run until New Year’s Eve.

Captain’s Drive In

Wednesday, January 1 is the date for this year’s Captain’s Drive-In which takes place at 1pm. On the day there will be a 4-person scramble held with shotgun starts at both 9.30am and 1.30pm. Time sheets in the clubhouse during the week for this event.

We wish Pat, Maud and Killian best wishes for the drive in and the coming year.

LOTTO

The 12th draw of the New Lotto Year in our Weekly Club Fundraising Lotto took place last Saturday December 21 in the Clubhouse. The numbers drawn were and 1, 5, 9 and 26. There was no jackpot winner and there were two matched three winners.

Jackpot is now at €6,400 so be in to win!

Congratulations to the 12 lucky hamper winners which were drawn on Saturday and the lucky selection box recipients…. well done to the winners.

Thanks again to everybody who supported it by buying and selling tickets.

The Lotto Draw will now take place at 5 pm each Saturday.

NEW MEMBERS 2019/20

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid-up member up to December 31, 2020 from €400. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last 5 years. GUI & ILGU fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.

SUBSCRIPTION RENEWALS

Membership renewal invoices are now processed and if not collected have been sent out in the post to you. If you have any queries relating to your invoice, please get in contact with us. Early payment would be appreciated.

WEBSITE

Please visit: www.clonmelgolfclub.com to view our weekly notes online.

Office re-opens Monday, January 6

Wishing all our members and visitors a very happy New Year for 2020. Thank you all for your support during 2019. The office and will reopen on Monday, January 6.

At the recent Christmas Party for the Ladies at Clonmel Golf Club, this year’s Lady Captain, Maud Shee (seated centre) is surrounded by 14 former Lady Captains at the club.

Back: Marian Hanrahan (2016) Norma Sullivan (2003) Deirdre Ronan (2019) Gwen Walshe (2013) Anne Leavy ( 2001) Liz Binchy (2018) Liz Joy (2017) Maura Cooney (2007) Mary Costelloe (2006) Deirdre Daly (2014). Front: Anna Moloney (1984) Margaret Renehan (2008) Maud Shee (2004 & 2020) Maura Morrison (1994) Helen O’Donoghue (1978).

LADIES GOLF

Captains’ Drive-In

The Captains’ Drive-In is on the 1st of January at 1.30pm. All are welcome.

Happy New Year from the Lady Captain

Lady Captain Maud Shee and her committee wish everyone a very happy New Year.