Gardaí charge man for Tipperary house burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 40s in relation to a burglary at a house on Cashel Street, Clonmel, County Tipperary.

Between October 5 and 6, 2019, two men entered the house and took a TV, DVD player and cash. On October 19, detective gardaí from Clonmel Garda Station carried out a search at a house in Clonmel in which the TV and DVD player were recovered.

On January 15 last, gardaí carried out an operation and arrested a man in his 40s. He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and has since been charged to appear before Carrick-On-Suir District Court this Thursday at 10.30am.

No other persons have been arrested in relation to this investigation.