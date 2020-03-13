South Tipperary General Hospital issue statement on clinics and surgeries

South Tipperary General Hospital outpatients departments will be reducing the numbers of clinics with effect from Monday next, March 16.

The decision is being undertaken to minimise spread of infections.

There are now 70 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Republic of Ireland and 20 in Northern Ireland.

Some specific clinics at South Tipperary General Hospital will continue, and patients will be contacted by hospital staff to attend.

All elective surgeries are cancelled from Monday and all patients will be contacted directly from the hospital.

"South Tipperary General Hospital apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to patients and their families, and wish to thank the public for their patience and support at this time," a statement issued this Friday reads.

Read more: Tipperary GP practice issue statement after coronavirus outbreak